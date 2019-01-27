× Neighbors on edge after man is killed in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the hunt for whoever shot and killed a man Saturday night in the parking lot of Shadowbrook Townhomes in Parkway Village.

While they search, people who live in the townhomes are wondering about their own safety.

Some neighbors tell us the shots were so loud that they hit the ground in their homes, afraid bullets would come through the walls.

“It was like this big boom. Then it was like several shots after that. So, that was it. Then I looked outside maybe a minute after it happened, and I didn’t see anything. It was dark, so,” neighbor Kendric Oakes said.

Shortly before the gunfire, we’re told two men were seen arguing in the parking lot.

Neighbors say it sounded like a gun fight with two men firing rounds at each other. When the smoke settled, one man was hit and later died at the hospital.

It’s a violent incident the neighbors say they’re not used to.

“I’ve been over here two months, and I have never heard a gunshot over in this area,” a neighbor said. “It’s usually kinda quiet over here.”

Police confirmed the victim’s death, but not his name.

“It makes you cautious and scared to bring a child up in this environment. You know it’s safety first. Have a look around you,” neighbor Mickey Owens said.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.