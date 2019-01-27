× Man arrested for kidnapping, rape in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested for kidnapping and raping a woman in northeast Memphis.

Luis Arteaga, 31, was arrested on Saturday, January 26. Arteaga has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, rape and theft of property that is worth $1000 or less.

The assault reportedly happened on Saturday, January 19. The victim told police that she had parked her car in the 700 block of N. White Station and fallen asleep in the front passenger seat. She said that she later woke up in an unknown parking lot with the suspect on top of her. She had been sexually assaulted.

The victim told police that she started crying and yelling at the suspect, and he quickly got out of her car. The victim then drove back to the 700 block of N. White Station and contacted the police.

The victim told police about the assault, and that she could not identify the assailant. She also told police that her cell phone was missing. The victim later gave a written statement saying that she did not remember all of the details of the assault because she was intoxicated at the time.

Authorities reportedly found video footage of the suspect entering the victim’s car. On Sunday, January 20, investigators returned to the area to conduct a follow-up investigation.

On Friday, January 25, investigators returned to the area again to show the management staff of the business in the area a still photograph from the video footage Memphis police had obtained. The management staff couldn’t identify the suspect but told police that they would call if he came back to the business.

On Saturday, January 26, Memphis police officers called investigators and said the suspect from the photograph had gone back to the business and was being detained. Investigators made the scene and were able to identify Arteaga as the suspect.

Arteaga was taken to the Sex Crimes Office, where he waived his rights and gave a written statement to police. Arteaga admitted to getting into the victim’s car and driving her to an unknown location. He also admitted to taking the victim’s phone and purse. However, Arteaga claimed that the sex was consensual.

Arteaga is expected to be in court on Monday morning.