Woman critically injured after hit and run on Lamar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was rushed to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash on Saturday morning.

Memphis police say the crash happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Lamar Avenue and I-240. A female pedestrian was struck in the eastbound lane of Lamar.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim lying in the roadway. The driver responsible for hitting her had fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is no information regarding the driver or the vehicle involved at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.