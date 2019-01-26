× Teen injured in Shelby County shooting

SHELBY CO., Tenn. — A teenager was injured in a shooting in Shelby County, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect(s) responsible.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Elysian Drive on Friday evening.

A 16-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect(s) left the area in a gray or black Audi sedan.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.