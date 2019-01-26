× Shooting near Wolfchase leaves one in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired Saturday evening near Wolfchase, then a man went to the hospital in critical condition.

Police responded to the call at 6:20 p.m. at the Registry at Wolfchase apartments, but they found no victim of a shooting.

A man later arrived at Baptist East with a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Regional One Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Police currently do not have any suspect information. WREG will update this story as we know more.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.