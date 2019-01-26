× Police respond to Parkway Village shooting, one man critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was left in critical condition after a shooting in Parkway Village on Saturday, and police do not have any suspect information yet.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of Petosky Drive in the Shadowbrook Townhomes. Police found the man in critical condition and transported him to Regional One Hospital.

Police have not released any suspect information, but WREG will provide updates as we learn more.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.