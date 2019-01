× One killed in Lakeland shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was killed overnight in a shooting in Lakeland.

Deputies responded about 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the 9200 block of Memphis-Arlington Road, where they found a male victim dead at the scene.

No information on the victim or suspect was available.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.