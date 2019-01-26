Neighbors shocked when West Memphis man accidentally sets self on fire, dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man in West Memphis accidentally set himself on fire and died from his injuries, and now a neighborhood is left in mourning.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, police said James Brown somehow caught himself on fire, and they don't think he did it on purpose.

Neighbors said he came outside covered in flames, and first responders had to extinguish the flames. But by then, Brown was burned so bad that he could not respond to them.

When WREG visited the house Saturday, burn marks were still visible on the door and the ground—signs of Brown's struggle.

Neighbors still said they didn't give up on him.

"Everybody was hoping he'd pull through, that's James Brown," neighbor Tony Morris said.

People in the area said not only did he share a name with the entertainer James Brown, but he also had a big personality like the legend.

WREG is still working to learn more about what happened.