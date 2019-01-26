× Man identified after deadly Dyersburg officer-involved shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Dyersburg.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened at around 8:15 p.m. Friday night.

Deputies with the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were responding to a domestic disturbance complaint at a house on Honeysuckle Cove. Deputies said they could see through a window and saw a man carrying a long gun inside of the home.

Once they heard a gunshot from inside of the house, one deputy approached the door. The man inside of the house appeared at the glass door, holding both a long gun and a pistol. The man reportedly pointed the pistol at the deputy, and the deputy fired at the man.

The man died on the scene. None of the officers were injured doing the incident.

The TBI has identified the deceased man as 60-year-old Jeffery Lynn Jones.

The TBI says that this incident “remains an active and ongoing investigation.” The TBI will share their findings with the District Attorney General.

The TBI will not identify the officers involved in the shooting, and will be referring questions of that nature to the officers’ respective departments.

WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.