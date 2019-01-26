× Man found dead in Northaven, SCSO investigating

SHELBY CO., Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Northaven.

According to SCSO, deputies discovered a body in a wooded area near Creekstone and McWhirter at around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Donatello Kelly.

Authorities say that Kelly’s death is being considered a homicide. They have not released the manner of death yet.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.