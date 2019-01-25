× Violent crime rate drops in 2018 in Memphis and Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Both violent crimes and gun crimes decreased in Memphis and Shelby County in 2018 compared to 2017.

According to data from the University of Memphis Public Safety Institute and the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission, the city of Memphis’ violent crime rate dropped 4.2 percent compared to the previous year. In the county, that decline was 3.6 percent from 2017.

The rate takes into account reported murders, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults.

Reported gun crimes also saw a significant decrease, 15.8 percent.

While the overall violent crime decreased, violent crimes by juveniles saw an increase from 2017 to 2018. The county number went from 609 in 2017 to 661 crimes in 2018. All delinquent charges against juveniles also increased in the county from 5,507 in 2017 to 6,446 in 2018.

“The 2018 crime statistics give us reason to be both encouraged and concerned,” said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich in a release. “It is encouraging because major violent crime is down overall, especially crimes of rape, domestic violence and robbery. What is concerning, however, is the significant increase — 16.5 percent — in delinquent offenses charged against juveniles, including 661 major violent charges. That is a trend we all must work to reverse for the safety of the community.”

Reported domestic violence incidents also decreased — 10.4 percent in Memphhis and 9 percent in Shelby County.