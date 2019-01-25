× Car stolen during attack on 76 year old used in shooting near Manassas High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have captured four suspects after shots were fired near Manassas High School early Friday morning.

According to police, a school bus driver called police after hearing shots fired from a red Toyota Corolla in the area of 1111 North Manassas. Four male suspects were inside the car – which turned out to be stolen – at the time.

Thankfully, there were no students on the bus at the time. No one was hurt.

Following the shooting, the suspects reportedly bailed out of the car near Watkins and Jackson. At 10 a.m., a police spokesperson informed the public that all four suspects had been taken into custody.

Authorities said the vehicle the suspects were driving was stolen from a 76-year-old man during a carjacking on Coventry drive on Thursday. The victim told police he was knocked down and robbed by two men. He was disoriented and bleeding from his forehead when officers arrived.