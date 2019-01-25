× Police: Fight over vehicle repairs leads to shooting, attempted murder charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was charged with attempted second-degree murder after an armed robbery and chase.

The victim told police he and another man named Cortez Davis got into an argument over a vehicle that needed repairs in the 700 block of East Georgia Avenue. Things quickly escalated, the man said, leading to Davis pulling out his gun and firing several shots at the victim’s feet.

Davis then took the man’s shotgun and phone, and jumped into a silver Ford Taurus that was being driven by another person.

Not wanting him to get away, the victim jumped into his own car and followed the suspects. Once in the area of Vance and South Lauderdale, Davis leaned out of the window and fired several more shots at the victim, he said.

That’s when he pulled over and flagged down police.

Authorities eventually arrested Davis after he jumped from the car. He was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.