× One man critical after Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition after a shooting in Raleigh on Friday, and police have not found the person(s) responsible.

The shooting took place at 4869 Kicker Cove. The man was found shot, and he was taken to a nearby firehouse and then to the hospital.

Police currently have no suspect information. WREG will provide updates as they are available.