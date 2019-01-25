Neighbors want action on blighted Summer Avenue building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A blighted building along Summer Avenue is getting a lot of attention from neighbors. So much attention, it's landed in Environmental Court.

A neighbor who asked us to call her Ms. Margaret said she has a lot of pride in where she lives, which is why she doesn't mind calling Code Enforcement so many times about the problems she sees an abandoned apartment complex on Summer and Graham.

"As I understand , it was sold at a tax sale 10 years ago," she told us.

Ms. Margaret said five years later, residents moved out and the building turned to blight.

She said trash quickly piled up and unwanted residents moved in.

At one point, the building was boarded up, but that didn't work too well.

We saw boards that were pried off and what appeared to be people squatting inside.

WREG called city officials who told us Code Enforcement has been out to the location numerous times for garbage and boards coming loose.

We tried contacting the owners listed on property tax records, but the address is a P.O. Box, and we couldn't find any trace of them online.

"Just angry. I know it takes time for change to get things done, but I think five years of this is sufficient," said Ms. Margaret.

City officials say the owners will be in environmental court on February 4.

After the story aired, a woman called WREG claiming to be the owner. She said her attorney would be in touch to give a statement. We will let you know when that happens.