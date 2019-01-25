× Nation’s top kickboxer chasing title

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–They call him the “Body Snatcher” for his devastating shots to the body. Omari Boyd is the top ranked kickboxer in the united stats, and 8th in the world.

“My will is unlike any fighter. I won’t stop. If my hand breaks in a fight, if my jaw breaks, anything, if I can still walk and hold my hands up I won’t stop fighting. I won’t stop coming at you,” said Omari Boyd.

There are tons of variations in fighting but in kickboxing, it’s kind of like it sounds you can use feet, your hands and your knees. But another rule is there are no takedowns.

“They don’t want you grabbing, they want constant action. All the body is fair game for your hand feet and knees,” said Boyd

In the ring he’s relentless, determined, and undefeated in the world’s premier kickboxing league glory. But outside the ring…

“I work at Meyer Utility structure here in Memphis, about 20 minutes away. We design steel structures,” said Boyd.

That’s right, when he is not snatching bodies, he’s a family man, instructor, inspirational speaker, and civil engineer.

“My coworkers, they call me the uncivil engineer. They watch my fights, the really trip off me. But they talk lightly around me,” said Boyd.

You have to be driven to be a kickboxer, while it’s popular in Europe, it hasn’t caught fire yet in the United States. Boyd’s the top kickboxer in the country and he’s unsponsored, still working a 9-5 job. he does this because it’s what he loves. It’s his passion.

“I want to be remember forever, it can be on a small scale or a large scale. When I fight, every person is going to remember me for the rest of their life, until they day. They may tell their kids about me, ‘I fought Omari Boyd’. I will be remembered for the rest of my life, I have kids, my legacy will live forever and that’s why I do it,” said Boyd.

Boyd’s next fight is February 1st against Troy Jones in Houston. Boyd hopes if he stays undefeated after this fight, he’ll have a chance at the welterweight belt in the near future.

In addition to his own kickboxing career, Boyd gives inspirational speeches to classrooms, and is an instructor at Memphis Judo & Jiu-Jitsu.