× Mission of Mercy to offer free dental work at Bellevue Baptist Church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the Mid-South stood in line in the dark Friday morning to get some free dental work through the Mission of Mercy outreach program.

In its fourth year at Bellevue Baptist Church, the two-day event connects patients with one of some 200 volunteer dentists. They will clean teeth, put in crowns or partials, and even provide surgeries free of charge for those in need.

Those who stop by will even get some dental supplies during the event.

More than 2,000 additional volunteers will be there to assist.

Those interested in attending do not have to make an appointment, but they are encouraged to get there early. The event starts at 6 a.m. each day and will continue until capacity is reached for the day.