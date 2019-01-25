× Man critical after shooting in South Memphis, police searching for suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday morning in South Memphis, and police are still looking for suspects.

Police made the scene at 8:37 a.m. at 902 South Parkway East. They found the man shot and in critical condition, and he was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The suspects were two black men in a grey Honda or Toyota, and police are still looking for them.

This case is still under investigation, and WREG will provide updates as they are available.