Driver hits Memphis officer, two PSTs near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer and two police service technicians were hit by a vehicle while responding to a wreck near the airport Friday night.

Police said it happened after 7 p.m., when the officer and PSTs were at the scene of a crash at Winchester and Swinnea. The driver struck them at that location.

All three were all taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.

The driver who struck them was detained, police said.