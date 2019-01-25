Driver hits Memphis officer, two PSTs near airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer and two police service technicians were hit by a vehicle while responding to a wreck near the airport Friday night.
Police said it happened after 7 p.m., when the officer and PSTs were at the scene of a crash at Winchester and Swinnea. The driver struck them at that location.
All three were all taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.
The driver who struck them was detained, police said.
35.052606 -89.964006