Beale Street silent on New Daisy Theatre’s closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A landmark Beale Street music venue is closed and it’s unclear when it might reopen.

Concerts have been canceled and former employees say they quit at the New Daisy Theatre. But so far, few on Beale Street are opening up about what’s going on.

Owner Steve Adelman told The Commercial Appeal the venue was “taking an operational hiatus during this traditionally slow period” to evaluate how to move forward.

Some bands scheduled to play the venue this month said they had to move their show because the New Daisy was closed. The first band to announce their show at the New Daisy was cancelled was Cherub, who did so on Jan. 17. Other bands who cancelled their scheduled shows there are Hoobastank and Switchfoot.

A woman who worked at the venue for more than three years said management was “horrible” to employees, resulting in employees quitting right before the venue closed its doors and bands cancelled shows.

“The entire bar staff quit in early December, which prompted me to quit as well,” said the former employee who did not want to be identified.

Beale Street Management did not have a comment on the closure.

Calls to the Beale Street Merchants Association, the Downtown Memphis Commission and Steve Adelman were not returned.

In 2015, the state Department of Revenue seized the New Daisy and padlocked the doors after the owners failed to pay state taxes. The theater reopened later that year after a renovation and change in ownership and recently celebrated its 75th year in business with a Stone Temple Pilots concert.