Arkansas teen charged with murder in best friend’s shooting death

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A Helena-West Helena teenager accused of shooting and killing his best friend faced a judge Friday.

Dayquan Davis is accused of killing 15-year-old Shartavious Williams on Sunday night.

At first investigators thought the murder may have been the result of a tragic accident, but Davis now faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

"We worked diligently to make sure we brought closure to the family," said Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith. "People just wanted answers, the community wanted answers along with the police department, we wanted to know what happened."

Police didn't rest until they zeroed in on Davis — an unlikely suspect to say the least.

"We didn't just want to close the books on this and say, hey this was an accidental shooting or a suicide," Smith said.

What makes the loss even harder to process is that Davis is a close acquaintance of the family, someone who was raised alongside the victim as a brother.

He's also the only other person who was with the victim when the shooting happened. All the adults downstairs were asleep when they heard a bang.

Still Davis didn't come forward. He waited until investigators figured it out.

His bond is set at $105,000.