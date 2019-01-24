× Sherra Wright, Billy Ray Turner to appear in court for motion hearing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two people accused of killing Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright will be back in court.

Sherra Wright and Billy Ray Turner will be appearing for a motions hearing in the murder case.

Both Wright and Turner face first-degree murder charges for Lorenzen Wright’s 2010 disappearance and murder. Turner also faces guns charges after investigators searched his home and found weapons inside.

The two were arrested in late 2017, more than seven years after Wright’s body was found in the woods in southeast Memphis.

This is the first court appearance for Wright and Turner this year.

This comes after their trial was set for September 16.

Both Wright and Turner will be tried together.