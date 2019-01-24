Police: Second teen charged in deadly crime spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have now arrested a second suspect in a double carjacking that ended in a fatal crash.

A 16-year-old male is charged with theft of property and aggravated robbery alongside 18-year-old Terrance Rogers, who was arrested Wednesday.

Police say both teens carjacked a woman in the 500 block of Tennessee Street on Tuesday before dumping the car and taking another one.

According to the report, officers arrived on the first scene at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday.

They were told an armed man took the victim's keys, personal property and Ford Escape. They were later told the car was in the 100 block of Goodloe Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, they saw a stolen Lexus speeding on South Parkway East. The Lexus crashed into a Kia at the intersection of South Third Street and South Parkway East.

The female driver of the Kia, 20-year-old Ashlyn Whitmore, and both males in the Lexus were transported to Regional One Hospital.

The males were listed as non-critical. But Whitmore was later pronounced dead.

Police say evidence found on the scene of the wreck connected the suspects to the downtown carjacking.

The Ford Escape was located on Thursday at Ferry's Court and College.