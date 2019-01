MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-wheeler that overturned at the on-ramp to I-240 near the Madison Avenue exit in Midtown has blocked southbound traffic, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said.

The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. on Thursday and is expected to be cleared by 6 p.m.

Southbound traffic is affected with the on-ramp blocked.

We will update you as more information becomes available.