Live at 9: TN General Assembly, Super Bowl cooking & Dr. Shirley Raines

Tennessee General Assembly Update

Tennessee’s General Assembly convened for the 2019 session more than two weeks ago and lawmakers hit the ground running. Senators Brian Kelsey and Katrina Robinson stopped by to tell us more on what they’ve done and what’s brewing.

Cooking for the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is less than two weeks away and if you’re like so many across the nation, you’re planning on a big party to watch the big game. Of course, you need some great food to go along with it.

That`s why we asked two men who faced off last year in the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church`s Annual Men’s Cook Off to get back in the kitchen again. Brian Harris and Phillip Ashley Rix joined us to share some of their best ideas.

Author Chat with Dr. Shirley Raines

She served as the first woman president of the University of Memphis after earning her way from a humble farm in Tennessee. Now, Dr. Shirley Raines shares the challenges she faced and the lessons she learned in her new book “An Uncommon Journey.”

The International Blues Challenge

The International Blues Challenge is an annual highlight for blues acts and music lovers right here in Memphis. Last year’s big solo/duo winner knows all too well what comes with that.

Musician Kevin Burt along with the Memphis Blue Society’s and Barbara Newman were here to talk about the exciting event.