Germantown woman accused of stealing good Samaritan's car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Germantown woman was taken into custody after threatening to shoot a good Samaritan before taking her car.

The victim told police she was at the Family Dollar store on Thomas Street Sunday when she agreed to give a ride to an unknown woman. The stranger gave her an address, but before they reached the destination, the unknown woman put the Saturn L30 in park and shoved a hard object into the victim’s side.

The victim said she was told to hand over money or she would be shot.

Fearing for her safety, police said the driver jumped out of the car. The unknown female then slid into the driver’s seat and took off.

Three days later, authorities identified the suspect as 32-year-old Dominique Cooper. She was taken into custody the same day and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.