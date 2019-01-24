× Voters head to polls for District 32 primary special election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — District 32 voters head to polls Thursday to decide who will move forward in the race to fill a state Senate seat left empty by prominent Collierville Republican Mark Norris.

Almost as soon as the District 23 seat was left empty by former Tennessee Majority Leader Norris several strong candidates came forward as potential replacements. George Chism, Stephen McManus, Paul Rose and Heidi Shafer are running in the special Republican primary.

Democrat Eric Coleman is running unopposed and will automatically advance to the special general election in March.

Thursday’s special election comes after Mark Norris left officer to become a federal judge. President Donald Trump nominated Norris in July 2017 to be a federal judge in west Tennessee, a district that includes Memphis.

District 32 includes all of Tipton County and parts of eastern Shelby County, including Collierville, Lakeland, Bartlett and Arlington.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.