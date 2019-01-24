× Corelle Brands LLC to create 400 jobs in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A housewares manufacturing and marketing company announced Thursday it will be relocating a portion of its operations to Marshall County, Mississippi.

Corelle Brands LLC will invest approximately $27.7 million into the construction of a brand new facility to be located at the Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park. It will also create some 400 new jobs.

“Corelle Brands is widely recognized for its iconic brands and quality housewares. The region’s productive workforce, coupled with North Mississippi’s prime logistical location, will ensure the products made in Marshall County continue the company’s tradition of excellence and are delivered quickly and efficiently to Corelle Brands’ customers,” Gov. Phil Bryant said.

The company said in a statement that the move will “improve our operational efficiency and customer services capabilities.”

That facility should be up and running by June 2020.

Corelle Brands is the manufacturer of brands like Pyrex, Spapware and Corelle.