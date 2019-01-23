× Women charged with soliciting sex near school after undercover sting operation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three women were charged following an undercover sting operation targeting those walking the streets soliciting sex.

Makesha Bailey, Gina Smith and Shana Pitts were all taken into custody on Tuesday in the area of Lester and Faxon.

According to police, a decoy engaged in a conversation of a sexual nature and all three women agreed to perform sex acts for $20.

All three women were soliciting sex within a mile of Cornerstone Prep, the Lester Community Center and several nearby churches. They were all charged with prostitution.