Woman, children duck for cover as bullets fly in retaliation shooting in Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A family was forced to hit the floor as bullets flew outside of their home off Porter Street on Tuesday.

Helena-West Helena Police believe the shooting was in retaliation for another shooting at a gas station that left a 25-year-old man dead and a juvenile injured.

"It was just about probably like 10 gunshots," neighbor Irene Wells said.

Wells explained the terrifying moments she heard the gunfire. Her 7 and 10-year-old children were also inside the home at the time.

"We got down on the ground and kinda crawled in the hallway. It's just crazy. Like, this shouldn't be going on. Like, this is sad," she said.

Police say a 23-year-old appears to have been ambushed on the street.

He doesn't live at the home that was hit, but he was grazed by a bullet. As he was running away, he fell into a ditch and needed to be rescued.

This shooting comes after a 25-year-old man and his juvenile passenger were shot while sitting parked at a gas pump.

Surveillance video shows the scary moment two people start shooting at the car. Seconds later, the wounded juvenile is able to make it out and run for help.

The gas pump and vehicle were peppered with bullets.

To make things even worse, the video shows a school bus passed through the area right before the rapid gunfire.

This clear disregard for the well-being of those around the people pulling the trigger is what Wells says she's sick of.

"It seems like it's getting worse and worse," she said.

As soon as we have information about a possible motive or suspect information we will let you know.