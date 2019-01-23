× Woman arrested after wine cooler attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was rushed to the hospital for stitches after she claimed to have been attacked with a wine cooler.

The victim told police the assault happened in the 2400 block of Sherrie Cove on November 29.

She said she was leaving the residence when another woman named Christina Johnson attempted to start an argument with her. Instead of confronting the woman, the victim said she ignored her and continued walking down the driveway in an attempt to leave.

That’s when Johnson allegedly attacked her, striking her across the head with a glass wine cooler bottle and causing it to shatter.

Another woman rushed the victim to the hospital where she received stitches for the injury.

The 24-year-old defendant was charged with aggravated assault.