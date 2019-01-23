× Woman accused of attacking ex, jumping on TV after learning he’d moved on

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother was arrested after police say she attacked an ex-boyfriend upon learning he was in a new relationship.

Bryana Morris, 19, was charged with aggravated burglary, domestic assault and vandalism.

According to the victim, Morris stopped by his Village Pines Circle home on Sunday and became upset after learning he had moved on with another person. Things turned physical when Morris allegedly kicked in the man’s door, entered the home and then punched him in the face.

Police said Morris then grabbed the man’s television and slammed it to the ground. She then stepped on top of it and began jumping.

Morris is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.