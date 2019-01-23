× Williams’ career night helps #1 Tennessee survive at Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Grant Williams scored a career high 43 points and finished off a three-point play with 31.6 seconds left in overtime to put top-ranked Tennessee ahead to stay, and the Volunteers avoided a repeat of their last trip to Memorial Gym freshly minted as the nation’s No. 1 team by holding off Vanderbilt 88-83 on Wednesday night.

Barely.

The Volunteers (17-1, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) won their 13th straight game and first since moving to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Monday for the second time in program history. They also have won five of the last six against their in-state rival.

The Commodores (9-9, 0-6) came in hoping to pull off their seventh upset of a No. 1 team in Memorial Gym, a list of wins that includes knocking off Tennessee on Feb. 26, 2008, a day after the Vols took over the top-ranked spot. That squad was ranked in the Top 25, but these Commodores are off to the school’s worst start in SEC play and have only one senior.

Williams went a career-best 23 of 23 at the free throw line. He scored Tennessee’s first 10 points in overtime, and his three-point play came after Saben Lee’s free throw gave Vandy its last lead at 82-81 with 41.5 seconds to go.

Jordan Bone added 14 for the Vols.

Tennessee trailed 76-70 before Williams rallied the Vols in the final 1:22 of regulation. He hit two free throws off a flagrant foul on Clevon Brown with 1:22 left. Williams then scored off an inbounds play to pull the Vols to 76-74, and Admiral Schofield hit a jumper with 38.1 seconds left to tie it at 76.

Williams blocked Lee’s layup, then Aaron Nesmith blocked Jordan Bowden’s layup try for the Vols. After a scramble for the ball, Williams came up with the steal and called timeout with 3.3 seconds to go. Brown blocked Williams’ 3-point try, and the Vols couldn’t get another shot off.

The Commodores not only outrebounded Tennessee, coach Bryce Drew got an impressive shooting performance from his team. Nesmith hit back-to-back 3s to tie it at 55 wit 11:16 left, and the Commodores took their first lead since late in the second half at 56-55 on a free throw by Lee midway through the half.

Nesmith hit another 3 with 6:06 left to put Vandy up 64-61, and a 3 by Lee gave the Commodores their biggest lead of the game at 70-65 with 3:47 remaining to set up a thrilling finish.

Nesmith had a career-high 24 points, Lee added 21, Ryan 12 and Simisola Shittu 10.

The Vols missed a couple of chances in the final seconds before taking a 38-37 lead into halftime. They never led by more than six in the second half.