× ‘Whatever happened, happened’: Man charged with murder after cousin shot, killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was charged with first-degree murder after police say he shot his cousin multiple times and left him for dead in South Memphis.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 13, in the 1900 block of Rile Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Riverside Park.

Jeremy Gray was reportedly riding a Bird Scooter down the street when he became involved in a confrontation with his cousin, identified by those on the scene as “Yak.” Gray was shot multiple times but was able to run about 50 years to the 1900 block of Farrington for help. He was then transported to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area in a white Dodge SUV.

After the shooting, police said multiple people came forward with information. One witness even stated that “Yak” – who was later identified as Kenneth Brock – had told him he shot Gray.

Brock was located in the 1400 block of Elvis Presley Bouelvard on Tuesday.

When questioned by police, Brock claimed that Gray charged him and that “whatever happened, happened.”