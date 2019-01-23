Video: Reportedly drunk passenger lunges for Uber driver’s wheel during ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO, Ca. — An Uber ride in California took at terrifying turn over the weekend after a reportedly drunk passenger lunged for the wheel while cameras inside the car were rolling.

According to KTXL, Albert Castro picked up the passenger at a sports bar in West Sacramento.

"He goes, 'Oh, you're gonna crash.' I'm like, 'No, I'm not gonna crash.' He's like, 'No, no, you're gonna crash,'" Castro told the news station. "I'm like, 'No.' And he's like, 'Ah,' and he laughs and then drifts away. And then about two seconds later he pops back up, grabs the wheel and yanks it and we fly across two lanes of traffic."

The action was met by a quick slap on the hand. Castro said he thought he had everything under control, but things quickly took a turn when they reached a nearby interchange.

"He goes, 'I love you, brother.' And he lunges for the wheel and grabs and pulls it," Castro recalled. "And it literally was every ounce of strength I had to keep us from ... I still don't know how we didn't crash."

In the video, the driver can be heard calling authorities, alerting them to what was going on and where they were. He put on his hazard lights and eventually came to a stop in the middle of the roadway.

After the incident police identified that passenger as Tswj Vang. Video from his public Facebook page showed Vang had been partying not even an hour before he was picked up at the bar.

He was arrested and charged.

Castro was told Vang no longer has access to the Uber app.