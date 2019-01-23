Trucking company brings Oakhaven terminal plans to city council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-acre, 24-hour trucking terminal wants to break ground off Raines and Tchulahoma Roads, but the Greater Memphis Habitat for Humanity and people living in an Oakhaven neighborhood are urging the Memphis City Council to vote “no” on the measure.

The Land Use Control Board already rejected the plan, but now a new battle is brewing as the company is appealing to the council.

“It seems more and more where low and moderate income families lives are becoming throw-away communities,” one woman who lives in the area said to city council.

She’s fighting for the area to not become a 24-hour trucking terminal.

Right by the area is a large subdivision where the Greater Memphis Habitat for Humanity has invested.