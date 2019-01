× Technicolor looking to hire at upcoming job fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Technicolor announced it will be hosting a job fair in order to fill what’s left of more than 300 open positions.

The company said they are looking to hire Machine Operators, Mechanical Technicians, Material Handlers, Equipment Operators and Reach Left Truck Drivers.

The job fair will be held Wednesday, January 30, from 10 a.m. to noon at the American Job Center on Hickory Hill Road.