State receives report on former Trezevant High teacher charged with sexual contact with minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We have new information on a former Shelby County teacher who was fired for allegedly having a relationship with a student.

The Tennessee Department of Education sent us records on Jasmine Edmond, who taught at Trezevent High School and then at Power Academy.

Those records show that a 16-year-old student may have been involved with Edmond at Trezevant.

Edmond was suspended in March 2018, and then terminated in June 2018 for inappropriate physical contact with a student.

The documents go on to say that the two exchanged many texts, with the student threatening to expose the relationship unless Edmond gave him money.

Edmond was fired from Trezevant High.

But the records were never sent to the state, allowing Edmond to be hired at another school in Memphis.

Memphis Police charged Edmond in January 2019 with sexual contact with a minor.