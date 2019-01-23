× Small fire forces evacuation at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire broke out in the Grizzlies’ locker room at the FedExForum around 4 p.m. Wednesday, forcing the building to be evacuated.

The team said in a statement that a small electrical fire was discovered in the sauna located in the Grizzlies locker room area.

The fire was put out quickly.

The Grizzlies were set to take on the Charlotte Hornets at the FedExForum at 7 p.m.

Lt. Wayne Cooke with Memphis Fire Department said it did not appear that the damage would hinder the game.