Small fire forces evacuation at FedExForum

Posted 4:41 pm, January 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:49PM, January 23, 2019

Fire crews put out a small fire in the Grizzlies' locker room at the FedExForum on Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire broke out in the Grizzlies’ locker room at the FedExForum around 4 p.m. Wednesday, forcing the building to be evacuated.

The team said in a statement that a small electrical fire was discovered in the sauna located in the Grizzlies locker room area.

The fire was put out quickly.

The Grizzlies were set to take on the Charlotte Hornets at the FedExForum at 7 p.m.

Lt. Wayne Cooke with Memphis Fire Department said it did not appear that the damage would hinder the game.