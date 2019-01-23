× Sheffield Elementary closed Thursday due to heating issue

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Sheffield Elementary will be closed Thursday due to an issue with the heating system, announced Shelby County Schools officials.

In a released statement, the district said crews had been working on repairs Wednesday. Officials said, “We understand this creates an inconvenience to our families. But we cannot allow our students to be in a conditions that may impact their well-being.”

