R&S Staffing to host job fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — R&S Staffing will be holding a job fair next week to fill several positions located in Gallaway, Tennessee.

The event will be held Tuesday, January 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at the American Job Center on Angelus Street in Memphis.

Positions currently open include Reach Truck Operator, Shipping Coordinator, Cycle Counter, Production Worker, Associate Supervisor, Maintenance Techs, Process Techs and Production Supervisors.

The pay ranges from $13 per hour up to $65,000 a year depending on the position.