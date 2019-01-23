× Nurse arrested in case of incapacitated woman who gave birth

PHOENIX, Ariz. — A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in a vegetative state who then gave birth last month at a Phoenix health care facility, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said Wednesday.

Nathan Sutherland, a licensed practical nurse who was caring for the woman at the Hacienda HealthCare facility, has been arrested and is being booked on preliminary charges of sexual assault and vulnerable-adult abuse, Williams said.

During a news conference, Williams said police obtained records showing who had access to the woman and then obtained DNA samples from each of those individuals. After comparing the DNA from the men to that of the child’s they identified Sutherland as a person of interest in the case.

The 29-year-old victim has been incapacitated since the age of 3 and gave birth to a boy at the facility on Dec. 29.

Employees said they had no idea she was pregnant. Court records say her last known physical was in April.