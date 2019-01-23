Live at 9: The opioid epidemic, Victoria Traylor & Croatian Blues Forces

Spreading awareness of the opioid epidemic

The opioid epidemic affects people from all walks of life and all across the country. That’s why one local organization is using a recent health department alert to spread awareness and put the right tools and information into the public’s hands.

Becky Farruggia with Hearts for Hope and Healing and Tracie Carter were here to discuss.

Author Chat with Victoria Traylor

There are times in all our lives when strength and courage can be crippled by all the things that seem to go wrong. Memphis resident Victoria Traylor channeled her own journey and put it into words in her new book “Resurrected by the River.”

Watercooler Wednesday

TripSavvy editors decided something we already all know: Memphis is the best! And, would you take an adults-only cruise? It’s Watercooler Wednesday!

Music with the Croatian Blues Forces

Two internationally renowned youth music groups got the chance to meet one another. The Stax Music Academy hosted the award-winning Croatian Blues Forces and their youth blues band!

They’re one of the few European youth groups who performs at the International Blues Challenge that’s right here in Memphis each year.