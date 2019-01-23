Does It Work: The Chef’n Flexicado Avocado Slicer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mike Carroll is a big avocado fan.

“They’re fantastic for your health. They’ve got the good fat and they’re delicious!”

Carroll likes to slice them for salads but can’t slice them just right.

“I make a mess with it. It’s ready for dip at that point. So, its time to pull out the chips.”

Hopefully The Chef’n Flexicado Avocado Slicer can make slicing avocados much easier. It’s made of plastic and you can easily adjust the size.

Carroll sliced an avocado in half and removed the pit. He then placed one half in the cup of his hand and grabbed The Chef’n Flexicado Avocado Slicer and squeezed it to fit the smaller avocado.

“It is faster and easier than using a spoon or a knife.”

Carroll scooped out the other half of the avocado. You could see the better defined slices but he did note.

“If it’s a little harder it’s going to come out with a more defined slice.”

“Absolutely better in terms of easier, faster and according to the ripeness of the avocado, it will come out more like this if it’s softer. If it’s a hard avocado, it will come out in more defined slices.”

The Chef’n Flexicado Avocado Slicer, you passed the Does It Work test.