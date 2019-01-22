× Woman beaten in head with iron after argument over little girl’s hair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested on Monday after allegedly attacking a woman following an argument over a little girl’s hair.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Davey Drive and that’s where they met a woman who was in need of medical attention. She said she was inside the home getting her daughter ready for school when she and Alex Brown got into an argument over getting her daughter’s hair ready for school.

She claimed Brown became irate, picked up an iron and attacked her. He struck her in the head multiple times, punched her in the face and then choked her until she passed out.

The victim had to be transported to the hospital for treatment.

Brown was charged with aggravated assault.

It appears the child was not hurt, but authorities didn’t say if she witnessed the attack.