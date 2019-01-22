× Tide rolls over the Rebels

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – John Petty scored 15 points off the bench, and Donta Hall added 11 points and 10 rebounds for a school-record fourth straight double-double as Alabama defeated No. 20 Mississippi 74-53 on Tuesday night.

Galin Smith matched his season high with 10 points for Alabama (12-6, 3-3 Southeastern Conference). Hall had his 10th double-double of the season.

Terence Davis finished with 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting before fouling out with just over 16 minutes remaining for the Rebels (14-4, 4-2). Breein Tyree finished with nine points. Entering the game, Davis and Tyree combined for 33.7 points per game.

Alabama closed the first half with a 17-3 run and built a 16-point lead at the break.

The Crimson Tide finished with a season-high 20 offensive rebounds and outrebounded the Rebels 44-32.

Alabama took advantage of Mississippi’s mistakes, scoring 23 points off 16 turnovers. The Rebels scored just six points off nine Alabama turnovers.

The 53 points was a season low for the Rebels.