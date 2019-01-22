Suspects wanted for multiple robberies assault victim in latest crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released surveillance video of two suspects wanted in connection to a recent robbery and possibly several others across the city.

The suspects entered the American Deli in the 7000 block of East Shelby Drive late Saturday evening armed with guns. They held the employees at gunpoint and demanded money from the register.

An employee who was complying with their request said they were hit in the back of the head with the gun for apparently not moving fast enough.

Both men then fled from the scene on foot.

Authorities didn’t release any specifics but stated the two suspects may be connected to several other armed robberies in the Memphis metro area.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.