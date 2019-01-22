Residents fed up with issues at senior housing complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Serenity at Highland Apartments aren't very serene for the people who live there.

Residents say there hasn't been any heat or hot water since Sunday. They say it was going in and out all weekend too.

"It's a health hazard," one woman, who doesn't want to be identified, said.

The government subsidized apartments, formerly known as Serenity Towers, are for low-income seniors. Many of whom are disabled.

"Everybody out there is sick anyway," the woman said.

That includes her. She has a compromised immune system.

"It's frustrating and aggravating. I'm coming down with a cold now. I can feel it. And they're not going to pay for my doctor bill," she said.

She says this isn't the first time the heat has gone out.

"It goes out every year - several times a year. It went out three times this month already. And this is just now January."

WREG has reported on these apartments before. Including an incident in 2018 when Housing and Urban Development inspectors found roach infestations in some of the units.

Millennia Housing Management runs the apartments. So we called them about the heating issue.

A spokeswoman said the heat did go in and out all weekend but has been running properly since Monday.

She says a boiler part needed to be replaced.

"They just need to replace the whole system," the resident said.

That's how a lot of residents feel.

The spokeswoman says the heat went out just one other time this month. In that case, she says it was only off for a few hours.