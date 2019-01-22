× Police: Carjacking ends in crash in South Memphis, woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been detained after a vehicle that was involved in a carjacking crashed at Third and South Parkway in south Memphis, Memphis Police said.

Officers arrived on the scene at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Three people were injured in the crash. Two were taken to Regional One Hospital critical condition. One is listed as non-critical.

A preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle taken during a carjacking.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.