Police release footage of suspects accused of robbing woman outside of Nutbush gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department released video hoping to catch the men who robbed a woman at gunpoint outside of a Nutbush convenience store in the 3800 block of Macon Road.

Cameras captured the suspects walking into a Shell Station last Wednesday.

Investigators say the men also went to Mike's Express located next door before following a woman out and robbing her.

The victim says the suspects were right behind her when she got to her car. One of them grabbed her wallet that she had just thrown on her seat.

The woman says when she began struggling with the suspect he put a gun in her face. Then both men ran behind the shell station across the street.

Customers at the gas station were surprised to hear it happened at 8:45 in the evening. But they weren't surprised that it happened in that neighborhood.

"I mean, this is a dangerous neighborhood. I've never had anything like that happen to me," a customer said.

People we talked to say they have long been concerned about crime in the area.

The Memphis Police Department's Cyberwatch shows 84 crimes were reported in the area over the last month.

Most were assaults. Followed by burglaries and robberies.

One woman says she already takes extra safety precautions when she is by herself. "I take care of myself. I watch my surroundings."

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.